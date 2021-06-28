Family looking for answers, justice after hit and run

LUBBOCK, Texas — A family is searching for answers and is asking for help from the public. They’re asking anyone who might have witnessed a hit and run crash on June 24 to come forward.

Amy Adkins was walking near Broadway and Avenue S, and June 24 when she was hit by a car. The driver didn’t stop but left her with a broken shoulder and collar bones, as well as an injury to her spine.

“I heard this car rev up and when it did I turned to look and it was just a headlight and then — boom,” said Adkins. “It hit me.”

Adkins thinks she went into shock almost immediately after the car hit her as she didn’t realize just how badly she was hurt. But fortunately she had enough strength to call her daughter for help and then 911.

Adkins is unsure of the car that hit her but believe she saw it drive away.

“I remember seeing the headlights and then I remember looking up and seeing like a white, pearl-like, Chrysler driving away,” said Adkins. “But I don’t know if I was seeing things.”

After three days in the hospital her family still in shock of how this could happen.

“Even if it was an accident, she could have lost her life over there and they just drove off to go do whatever they had to do like her life didn’t matter,” said Amy’s daughter Lexie Adkins.

They even posted to Facebook in hopes of finding someone with answers, with that post being shared over 600 times.

“You can’t just keep that to yourself, like. if you hit someone you have to tell someone and say, ‘oh my gosh I just did this,” said family friend Malacia Vasquez. “Somebody has to know something.”

For now, Adkins is just trying to heal and stay positive.

“I think I really was blessed because it could have done so much more damage, and my body is really healing fast from it,” said Adkins. “I’m trying not to let it break my spirit.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crimeline and 806-741-1000. People that call can remain anonymous.