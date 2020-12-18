Family members ask for help finding 78-year-old Ysabel Flores

LUBBOCK, Texas — After going missing Saturday, Lubbock Police and family members have been continuing the search for 78-year-old Ysabel Flores. Flores was last seen Saturday night at a bingo hall on Clovis Road. His family has traveled to Lubbock from Austin to help search, and now they are asking for the public to help.

“I just want all of us together. I just want him to know that we all love him, and we all miss him, and we’re praying for his safe return home,” said Flores’ granddaughter Ashley Gomez.

Family members said Flores does not have a car and walks everywhere. He was last seen by family Saturday at 9:00 in the morning before leaving the house to walk around town like he usually does.

However, he’s in the early stages of dementia, and after searching for him for five days, they fear the worst.

“I’m prepared for the worst,” said Flores’ son, Eddy Flores. “But I also got hope.”

That hope is what is driving the family to continue searching.

“A lot of the people that I’ve spoken to around the neighborhood, I mean, they love him, I mean, they’ve, they’ve said nothing but good things about him,” said Eddy Flores.

Flores has been living with one of his granddaughters on the 3100 block of Auburn Street.

“I just hope he is. He’s in the state of mind, at least for a split second, like to trigger to go home or like something to pop up,” said Gomez. “Somewhere so somebody can see him.”

Family members said Flores frequents the Amigos on North University and the Mobile Home park behind it, often visiting with neighbors and his friends there.

“It’s starting to get, get to me, so, you know, I’m begging, you know, the Lubbock community, please come out, help me search for him. You know, and hopefully, we can find him,” said Eddy Flores.

The family will host a search party Friday at 9:00 a.m., meeting in the Amigos parking lot on North University. They’ll be meeting by the gas station near a red truck, and they’re asking the community to join them and help look.

If you have seen Flores or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.