LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, June 12, Robert Ramirez would’ve turned 53 years old. When Robert’s family members talked about him, they said he had a great sense of humor and a big heart for everyone he knew.

When the family learned that Robert and his 22-year-old son had been shot by random bullets in front of Robert’s South Lubbock home on Sept. 5, 2014, confusion and then heartbreak set in. Robert’s son survived, but Robert didn’t. He was just 44 years old at the time.

“He’s not able to be here with us like to enjoy life or anything, so it makes it really hard on our family not having him around,” said Alexis Ramirez, Robert’s daughter.

More than eight years later, the person responsible for Robert’s death still hasn’t been caught.

“He didn’t cause trouble with anybody,” Alexis said. “He was just always about his kids and his grandkids, so I don’t know why it happened.”

While the reasoning behind Robert’s death remains a mystery, his family still wanted to celebrate his 53rd birthday. In honor of his special day, they threw a party with all of Robert’s favorite things – lots of food, dancing, and of course, his loved ones.

“I’m trying to make us all come together just to remember what he used to love to do,” Alexis said. “He will always live through us no matter what, so I try my best to do what I can for him in every event and holiday.”

Throughout the years, Robert’s family and friends have honored his life in many ways. They visit him at the cemetery, share photos and reflect on memories.

“It’s family and friends that are here to help us celebrate his birthday, just to celebrate his life and remember who he was.”

The family’s fight for justice has been long and it’s still not over. A suspect still hasn’t been found.

The Lubbock Police Department (LPD) described one of the suspects as a black man between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 with shoulder-length dreads who was believed to have driven away in a Dodge Magnum.

Alexis said she feels more optimistic now because a new detective was recently assigned to the case.

“I feel like with this detective, we will finally get justice for him,” Alexis said. “I feel confident about this.”

Alexis said not a day goes by that she doesn’t think about her father and all of his invaluable advice. The family said they hope someone will come forward so they can get some closure.

“He deserves to have peace at the end of the day,” Alexis said. “We’re not giving up. We’re going to do everything we can to get justice for him.”

If you know any information that can help solve this case, you’re encouraged to contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $7,000.