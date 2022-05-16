LUBBOCK, Texas – Gerardo Rios Jr. was struck by a vehicle last Tuesday night where he was then transported to a hospital and died from his injuries.

Rios was crossing the street on 82nd and Boston when the accident occured.

“He had been in surgery for the last four hours, but he was just severely damaged, his whole body, it’s tragic,” said Rosalinda Rodriguez, aunt to Gerardo Rios.

Rios’ family now mourns his loss, recalling the events of that night, “My sister got a call at 9 p.m. telling her that she should go to the hospital because my nephew had been struck by a car.”

Rios was only 24-years-old, fighting for the last moments of his life. Now, his family shares their favorite memories of him.

“He was a very, very hard working young man,” recalled Rodriguez.

“Me, Daniel and him were on South Padre Island on the boat. It was my favorite,” said Juan Rios, brother of Gerardo Rios.

Anyone who was lucky to meet Rios would describe him as a loving person, saying he held his family very close.

“He was goofy, funny, always happy, always outgoing and loved his nieces and nephews,” said Rodriguez.

Now his family wants others to practice safe driving to prevent another tragedy from happening.

“Be more aware when you’re driving, pay more close attention. If you take your eyes off the road just for a split second, you’ve already traveled quite a good distance, you know anything can happen,” said Charles Johnson, stepfather of Rios.

