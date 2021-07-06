Family mourning son’s death after he was assaulted in federal prison

LUBBOCK, Texas — One Lubbock family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he was assaulted at Federal Corrections Institution Big Springs in Big Springs, Texas.

According to the Department of Justice, Lasaro Flores was assaulted at 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified, and no staff or other inmates were injured.

Juanita Ortiz, Flores’s mother, said she received two phone calls from an officer saying her son had been assaulted and was brain-dead.

Ortiz said she, her son, and her pastor went into the hospital room along with guards who monitored their time spent inside the room.

“I cannot tell you how I reacted when I saw my baby like that, beaten to death, he was dead,” said Ortiz, “Like what happened? I don’t know what’s going on.”

Ortiz said she was aghast to see the state of her son’s health and that she examined him to see his injuries.

“His ear is gone. They beat that ear so hard that they just ripped it off… I lifted him off the bed, there’s no head… he didn’t even have defensive wounds,” said Ortiz, “I uncovered his feet, and he still had the shackles on.”

I was just trying to see what happened to him because it really hurt me,” said Edgar I. Garcia Jr., Lasaro’s brother, ” I overheard one of the officers say that [Lasaro] was attacked by one of the officers in that prison. My brother was attacked by another officer in that prison.”

KLBK was present when the family was told Lasaro had been declared dead Tuesday around 12:30 p.m.

Ortiz said she doesn’t know who assaulted her son, but the prison was obligated to make sure her son was safe.

“They should have known, if it was not the guards that did it and it was an inmate, they know who it was, and they should have known, said Ortiz, “They are responsible.”