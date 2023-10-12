LUBBOCK, Texas — 39-year-old Darrell Rivera, who passed away after a physical altercation in Lamesa, is remembered by his loved ones as someone who always helped others when they were in need.

The Lamesa Police Department said officers were called for a “physical altercation” between two males at 2:07 a.m. on October 1. Rivera was found unresponsive and “having a medical emergency.” He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Rivera’s daughter, Alexis, described her father as the “type of guy you couldn’t stay mad at.”

“Everyone knows him as the guy who always jokes around and helps anyone if they needed it,” Alexis told EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday. She said everyone loved her father, and he was “well-known in Lamesa and anywhere he went.”

Alexis said Rivera went to Lamesa to watch his younger daughter’s volleyball game on September 29. He was supposed to go back to Cuero on October 1, she said, but Rivera was invited to a Quinceanera on September 30 and decided to go. Alexis said she got a call around 5:00 a.m. on October 1, saying her father got in an altercation with the person who invited him to the party, and that he passed away.

“No one was telling anyone what happened,” Alexis said. “They just said they fought, and my dad lost his life.”

Lamesa Police said detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding Rivera’s death.

Rivera’s family set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.