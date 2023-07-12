LUBBOCK, Texas– The family of 12-year-old Jordan Rosales created a GoFundMe account on Wednesday to help raise funds for his funeral expenses.

Rosales was shot and killed on Tuesday night at a residence in the 1900 block of 44th street. Two juvenile suspects were taken in custody afterwards. One of the juveniles was charged with manslaughter.

Photo courtesy: Rosales Family

Photo courtesy: Rosales Family

Photo courtesy: Rosales Family

Photo courtesy: Rosales Family

Photo courtesy: Rosales Family

Jordan’s family called him their “sweet baby boy” who was “playing his game” when he was shot. The GoFundMe said Jordan was shot by his friend in front of his siblings. Jordan’s mother and sibling would not be returning to the house and need help “to give a beautiful proper burial for Jordan.”

Jordan was a student at Irons Middle School, according to his family, and considered “a great basketball player” and “the best on the team.” He was also an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jordan’s family told EverythingLubbock.com a vigil would be held at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Revival City Harvest located in the 3500 block of Avenue Q and was open to the public.