LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of Chad Read issued a statement Thursday after a grand jury declined to indict William “Kyle” Carruth for shooting and killing Read on November 5, 2021.

“From the moment we met with the attorneys from the AG’s office in December, we knew that the case was not going to be handled in a manner that secured an indictment,” Read’s family said. “So, while we are disappointed in the results, we are not surprised. The murder of Chad Read was mishandled from the beginning, and there are multiple entities that need to be held responsible.”

Jennifer Read said on social media that justice has not been served.

“I felt like after yesterday that no indictment was going to happen,” she said in a Facebook post. “Please say a prayer for me and the family as we process the murderer getting away with it.”

According to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, a grand jury heard from eyewitnesses, including member’s of Read’s family, during proceedings.