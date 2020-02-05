Family of fallen LPD officer given mortgage-free home

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after a fallen 9/11 firefighter, announced it has given the family of fallen Lubbock Police Officer Nicolas Reyna a mortgage-free home.

Officer Reyna, 27, lost his life in the line of duty on January 11 while working the scene of multiple vehicle wrecks on icy roads when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle and killed.

Officer Reyna had been with the department for less than a year. He left behind his wife and high school sweetheart, Christina, and their one-year-old daughter Catalina.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program honors those first responders who make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“This program will benefit me and my daughter by eliminating worry and stress. We are so thankful for the opportunity and know that this program is making a difference in my life and my daughters. Thank you!” said Officer Reyna’s wife Christina.

“This home will stand as a tribute to Nicolas and the life of service to his community he wanted to pursue. This home is his final gift to his family. A home to keep his family safe, a place to raise his daughter, all made possible by his sacrifice,” said Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

You can help the Foundation continue to provide mortgage-free homes to heroes like Officer Reyna by donating $11 per month.

