Family of Linda Carbajal feeling relief after her accused killer dies

LUBBOCK, Texas — On April 19th, 2004, Mary Trevino’s world was turned upside down.

“I just couldn’t believe it that it was him because we knew him. I just cannot believe what he did,” said Trevino.

It was that day in April that Trevino’s daughter, Linda Carbajal, was murdered at 21. The man accused and charged in that murder was Andy Castillo.

But almost 20 years later on August 27th, 2021 Castillo died in the custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Trevino said she had forgiven Castillo for killing her daughter, but when she got the news, she felt relieved knowing that her daughter has finally gotten justice.

“Now I know everything is alright and my beautiful daughter…there is joy in heaven! I’m not happy that he died cause I don’t deserve death on nobody but that’s God’s will,” said Trevino. “Still when you were dying Andy, did you even say ‘God forgive me?’ That comes out of my heart and those are the best desires I can hope for him.”

Castillo was indicted on Capital Murder charges in December of 2020 for not only Carbajal’s murder but the murder of 21 year old Cynthia Palacio in 2003.

The indictment said he had strangled both Palacio and Carbajal and that both murders were committed pursuant to the same scheme or course of conduct.

Trevino said the years of not knowing when the case was going to end caused her lots of stress.

“I just learned as that year passed to learn how to deal with all this pain. It was so painful, but I always gave it to God. But then what I learned is God will solve the things on his time not on mine,” said Trevino.

The cases were solved after DNA collected at the crime scene of Palacio’s death was later found to match Castillo, after Castillo was arrested in January of 2020 for cyberstalking.

His death brought this case to a close and, finally, some peace to those left behind.

“All this is over with I don’t have to deal with it anymore. God gave her justice and she’s resting finally in peace. She’s in a better place now, now I can say that and my heart is at peace,” said Trevino.

Trevino said she thanks all the law enforcement officers involved in solving her daughters case. As of now, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation into Castillo’s death is still ongoing.