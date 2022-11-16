LUBBOCK, Texas— The family of a 4-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting told EverythingLubbock.com they are planning to hold a march for justice in his honor on Saturday afternoon.

Cornelius Carrington was shot and killed in December 2021 just days before Christmas.

The walk is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. at 701 East Ursuline Street and will end at Rise Academy. The march is open to the public.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com Cornelius’ case remained open and the public is encouraged to call Crime Line (806) 741-1000 if they have any information. There was also a $15,000 reward available.