LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock 4-year-old is set save lives as an organ donor, according to a statement released by Covenant Health on behalf of Crosby Pruitt’s family.

According to social media posts from family, the boy was rescued from a pool and needed CPR. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said authorities responded to a possible drowning on July 2 in the 3300 block of CR 7630.

“Crosby was a superhero from the day he joined our family,” a statement from the Pruitt family read.

The family asked for privacy in the days ahead.

The following is a statement released by Covenant Health on behalf of the Pruitt family:

Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers during the past few days. While the loss of our beloved Crosby is great, our faith in God remains strong. Crosby was a superhero from the day he joined our family. In death, his legacy of love and life will continue through the organs shared with other families in need.

A superhero is one who has abilities like no other; one who helps the world become a better place. Our Crosby, with God’s hand, is a true superhero – giving to others so they may love their family, laugh with their siblings, and embrace the joy they share.

As a family, we will take the time to honor our son and brother. We pray for peace and ask for privacy in the days ahead as we remember Crosby.