LUBBOCK, Texas – Friends and family of Nickolas Wood who was tragically killed at 23 years old in an August motorcycle crash are collecting Hot Wheels to give to the Ronald McDonald House of Lubbock on December 21.

As of Wednesday, loved ones of Wood have collected over 450 Hotwheels.

As a child, Wood’s grandpa, who was a truck driver, would constantly give him a Hot Wheel from his pocket which inspired his family to create “A Racecar For Your Pocket.”

Wood “spent a lot of time in the hospital as a kid,” said Stephanie Marriott, Wood’s mom.

“He loved kids,” Marriott said. While trying to come up with something to do in his honor Marriott thought, “What could we do to help kids out?”

Photo courtesy of Stephanie K Johnson

Photo courtesy of Stephanie K Johnson

Photo courtesy of Stephanie K Johnson

Photo courtesy of Stephanie K Johnson

“A Racecar For Your Pocket” which started in November, is a group of Wood’s loved ones who collect Hot Wheels for kids in need. On Thursday, the group will give Hot Wheels to the Ronald McDonald House but hopes to continue to give to other organizations.

“[Marriott] wants to do this every year for Nick and his memory,” Marriott said.

If you want to donate to Wood’s family, you can message the Facebook page here as well as find updates on the next donation.

The Facebook page has a link to online wishlists where you can buy a racecar to donate to the family.

A friend of Wood’s, Tiffany Bennett described him as “an amazing man who was so loved.” Bennett added if you needed anything “he would be there in a blink of an eye and wouldn’t ask questions.”

Marriott urged drivers to watch for motorcycles on the roads.

“It’s a tragedy that didn’t have to happen,” Marriott said. “I don’t want another parent to have to go through this.”