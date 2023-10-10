LUBBOCK, Texas — In November 2020, Haven Trevino, 20, was shot and killed outside a Lubbock restaurant by her ex-boyfriend Isaish Mesa. Since then, her family has made it their mission to advocate for domestic abuse victims and keep Haven’s memory alive for her son, Ezra.

Kim Hernandez, Haven’s aunt, told EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday that Haven’s family has several things in place to help other people affected by domestic violence, such as accepting donations for the Legacy Home for Women. They also encouraged people to wear purple on Fridays in October for Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Hernandez said she and the rest of Haven’s loved ones still struggle with her passing and “take it day by day.” However, Hernandez’s number one priority is 3-year-old Ezra. Hernandez said Ezra is beginning to ask questions about his mother and what happened to her.

“He knows something bad… happened to her… and somebody did something to her … and it hurt our family. So that’s, that’s all he knows right now.” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said Ezra talks about his mother often, especially when it rains.

“Every time it rains, he says, ‘It’s mama Haven, and she’s trying to tell me how much she loves me,” Hernandez said.

Related Links

Haven was a domestic abuse victim who fled Lubbock from Dallas in an attempt to get away from her abuser, Isaiah Mesa. However, Mesa shot Haven in the head outside of her workplace near the 6900 block of Indiana Avenue. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. Mesa was found later that day with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 100 block of North Avenue P.

Hernandez encouraged women attempting to leave abusive relationships to “get a plan in place,” like creating a will and having a custody arrangement in place for children. Hernandez said anyone is welcome to donate to the Legacy Home for Women in Haven’s honor.

If you would like to donate, click here.