LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of a 40-year-old Lubbock County crash victim, Jason Clearence Medford, planned to lay him to rest on Saturday, and asked for nothing except that those closest to him remember him.

Jason was killed Monday evening after his motorcycle collided with a pickup driven by Daniel Jimenez-Cisneros near East FM 40 and CR 2900. Jimenez-Cisneros attempted a U-turn and crashed into Jason, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jason was then taken to the University Medical Center with serious injuries, and later pronounced dead. Jimenez-Cisneros was not hurt.

EverythingLubbock.com spoke with Jason’s mother Tonja Medford who remembered him as kindhearted and always happy, despite having a hard life. “He always had seizures, which was difficult for him,” Tonja said. “But he always made friends no matter where he went.”

Jason was survived by his mother, his father Kennith Medford and four brothers. He was also survived by his common-law wife, Shawnda Medford, five children, including a son and daughter, three stepdaughters and five grandchildren.

“You’ll never find a closer family,” Tonja said. She added that most of the family all lived on the same property.

Photos provided by Tonja Medford.

Kennith said his son “…was the best man and the best friend a father could ever want in a lifetime.”

Other friends and family took to Facebook expressing condolences and love for Jason.

Tonja’s message to drivers was this: “Motorcyclists count, they’re important,” she said. “They are your cousins, uncles, brothers, dads…it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.”

A GoFundMe was initially set up by a family-friend, but has since been ended as Tonja says the family had more than enough to fulfill all of Jason’s wishes for his memorial service.

“We were extremely loved on and taken care of,” Tonja said.

Tonja did, however, say that she would love for flowers to be sent in honor of Jason. For anyone who wishes to do so, the memorial will be held at Faith Temple Church at 2408 74th Street at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.