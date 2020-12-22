Family of man killed at Lubbock Walmart speaks out

LUBBOCK, Texas – The family of Roel Munoz said he was the “kindest” person someone could’ve met.

“He was always smiling and he was always telling people hello,” said Onieda DeLeon, Munoz’s mother-in-law.

His family said Munoz, 42, and his wife Vanessa, stopped at the Walmart near 4th Street and Frankford Avenue on December 4 to purchase Christmas decorations. Vanessa stayed in their vehicle while Munoz went inside.

“After about an hour, she knew something was wrong,” said DeLeon.

Local authorities told the family that when Munoz was walking away from the store’s hardware section, he gave a “cordial” head-nod to Kaleb Vasquez. Once the two men passed each other, authorities said Vasquez pulled out a gun and shot Munoz in the back of the head. Munoz died minutes later.

“Roy had his whole life ahead of him and he had just gotten the job of his dreams so he was really happy,” said Deleon.

DeLeon’s daughter, Vanessa, was married to Munoz for 18 years.

“She is still in shock,” said DeLeon. “Her doctors think she might be suffering from a broken heart.”

DeLeon said Vanessa, who has a numerous amount of health issues, was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“I know God is putting us through a big test right now and we’re trying to overcome everything,” said DeLeon.

Vasquez, 20, has been charged with murder and is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $510,000 bond.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Vanessa and you can donate here: Fundraiser by Onieda DeLeon : Roel (Roy) Munoz (gofundme.com)

