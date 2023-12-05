LUBBOCK, Texas — The tragic death of Michael Dewbre, 50, on Monday in a crash in Hockley County left his family with a void that say can never be filled. His sister Tamara created a GoFundMe to raise funds that will go to his wife for funeral costs.

“Michael was the biggest kid – always laughing and loved life,” Tamara told EverythingLubbock.com. “I’ve never hear anybody say a bad thing about him.”

He is survived by his wife Johanna, whom he adored, eight children, five grandchildren, his sister and his mother.

Michael was absolutely the funniest person I ever met,” Tamara shared. “If you were ever in the room with him, you were sure to laugh.”

Image: Tamara Dewbre Image: Tamara Dewbre Image: Tamara Dewbre

According to Tamara, Michael was also very involved in his church, was a hardworking truck driver and a huge Tech fan.

Tamara reminisced on how Christmas was Michael’s favorite holiday. She shared that he was recently searching for a 10-foot inflatable Santa to accompany the inflatable snowman in his yard, but never did find one. In his honor, Michael’s daughters inflated the snowman on Monday night.

Michael was killed in a crash on Monday just before 12:30 p.m. when his pickup collided with a Jeep at the intersection of US Highway 385 and American Road, north of Levelland. The driver and passenger in the Jeep were injured and taken to Covenant Medical Center. Tamara said the Dewbre family had those involved, as well as their families, in their prayers.

Tamara said Michael Dewbre’s funeral services would begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Lubbock.