Family of man killed in Odessa mass shooting upset with sentence of Lubbock gun dealer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thursday morning, Lubbock gun dealer Marcus Braziel was sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegally selling firearms. Braziel had pleaded guilty in October for dealing and manufacturing firearms without a license as part of a business he’d been advertising and operating for years.

In 2016, Braziel sold an assault rifle to Seth Ator without a background check. Ator had a history of criminal behavior and had been deemed in court as mentally unfit to own a firearm, and he later murdered seven people and wounded 25 with the gun during a shooting spree in Odessa in August 2019.

For one family, Braziel’s two year sentence was not nearly enough. They drove to Lubbock from Odessa the morning before the sentencing. They lost their brother, Joseph Griffith, at the end of Ator’s rifle.

While they were grateful Braziel will spend time behind bars, they said they were upset that the man who put the gun in the murderer’s hand didn’t receive the maximum sentence of five years in prison.

“[Braziel] still has freedom, and my brother is dead. It’s infuriating,” Marcy Askins, Griffith’s sister, said, through tears after the sentencing.

An investigation in court revealed that in addition to Ator, Braziel had also sold firearms to a convicted felon, a person under felony indictment and an undocumented individual. One gun Braziel had previously sold was recovered in Mexico following a police pursuit, and Braziel had failed to do background checks or look into any of these cases.

“He didn’t care to know [about the people who he sold weapons to],” Carla Byrne, Griffith’s other sister, said.

The judge also announced that Braziel has three months before he has to surrender himself for prison. Braziel works as a respiratory therapist at a medical clinic in Brownfield, so the judge said his medical services are needed to help during the pandemic.

For Byrne and Askins, seeing Braziel walk free for now was like a slap to the face.

“How can you as a person who is in healthcare, that takes care of people,” Byrne said, “how can you so cavalierly build and sell guns with zero regard for human life?”

“He was not working as a respiratory therapist until he was caught,” Askins said.

They emphasized that a choice Braziel made ended in their brother’s death sentence and, in turn, created a life sentence of daily pain and heartache for the rest of their family.

In addition to murdering their loved one, Ator killed Griffith in front of his two young children as they were in their car at a stoplight.

“[Braziel’s] remorse means nothing to us,” Askins said.

Now, Byrne and Askins are also pushing for H.R. 8, a bill that would require universal background checks on all gun sales, both public and private.

They said the bill passed with bipartisan support in the House of Representatives in 2019, but lacked a signature from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Although the legislation won’t bring their brother back, it may stop what happened to them from happening to anyone else.

“This is even bigger than Marcus Braziel and the monster that shot my brother in cold blood in front of his children,” Byrne said. “This is bigger than that. This is about doing something for all of humanity going forward, and it’s time to change our rhetoric.”

Braziel and his attorney were not available for comment, but in court, Braziel said, “I am deeply remorseful for the role I have played in events, and I will never forgive myself.”

Braziel has to surrender himself for prison before April 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.