LUBBOCK, Texas– The family of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore created a GoFundMe account to help pay for her funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe said Moore was killed “by someone she thought loved her.”

Moore’s mother, LaDesia Dial, said donating “would mean so much to her” so she could give her “baby” a proper burial.

Moore’s body was found in a car in East Lubbock County on Monday night after she was reported missing by her family, according to Lubbock Police Department. Moore was last seen with Christopher Carter, 39 who was later named a suspect in her murder.

If you would like to donate to Lakaria Moore’s family click here.