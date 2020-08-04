Family of murdered teen in Littlefield has fundraiser set up at local bank

LITTLEFIELD, Texas– The family of a Littlefield teen set up a fundraiser at a local bank to help raise funds for her funeral.

On July 31, officers responded to 721 West 3rd Street regarding a disturbance, according to Littlefield Police. Officers said a series of domestic events led to a 17-year-old female, Jasmine Rodriguez, being shot.

Rodriguez was transported to University Medical Center by Littlefield EMS where she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Joseph Moron, 18, was taken into custody and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was transported and booked into the Lamb County Jail.

Rodriguez’s family is now seeking the public’s help to pay for her funeral. A family member told EverythingLubbock.com that a fundraiser was set up at AimBank.

People can drive to any location and mention her name if they are interested in donating.

