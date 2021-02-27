Family of slain Lubbock woman hosting bake sale, GoFundMe for funeral expenses

LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of a Lubbock woman who was killed in a shooting Thursday will host a bake sale Sunday to raise funds for funeral costs and other expenses.

Yajaira Monsivais, 25, left behind four daughters after she was killed Thursday. Gabriel Lee Mendoza, 28, was arrested for her murder.

Related story: Man murdered woman, age 25, in Lubbock after argument over stolen gun, arrest warrant said

The family will hold two bake sales Sunday, one at the B-Hive Ministry at 2102 49th Street. That will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second will be at the Subway restaurant in Idalou and will go on all day.

The family also started a GoFundMe for Monsivais, which you can find below.