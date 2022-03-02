LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Lady Raider’s head coach Krista Gerlich said in a post-game conference Wednesday that family members of Freshman player Lana Wenger were bombed while stationed in Ukraine.

Wenger is from Hersberg, Switzerland, according to the team roster.

Gerlich said she has cousins stationed at a base there, and that they were hit.

“So – perspective, right? When we’re playing a game,” Gerlich said. “So, we appreciate prayers for her and her family, and just the unknown.”

Texas Tech won their final home game of the season 83-79 against TCU.