Family of trailer fire victim seeking help moving damage, paying for funeral

LUBBOCK, TX — The family of a man who died during a trailer fire in South Lubbock on Tuesday is calling for help in dealing with the aftermath.

“I don’t even know where to start — arranging a funeral or cleaning all this up. It’s pretty overwhelming … The part that really bothers me is you know he was in a lot of pain. That’s just the worst way to go,” Emily Worthington, who lost her father to the blaze, said, holding back tears.

David Jones, who was 65 years old, died during a fire at his trailer home, and Worthington, his only child, lost both her father and the home where she grew up and spent half her life. She said she also lost her mother last March, and losing her father less than a year after in such an unexpected and gruesome way was devastating.

“I couldn’t believe it. He had just texted me earlier that day about plans for Thanksgiving, and I had planned on maybe coming to visit. I just never thought this would have happened,” Worthington said.

After spending their first Thanksgiving without him, Worthington and her husband Joshua Worthington now have to plan a funeral on top of cleaning up the ashes and destruction. They’re asking for help to move the damage off of his property and raising funds to help pay for funeral expenses.

“We just knew there was a bad fire. We got here, and it was just unreal, seeing what happened and how things turned out,” Joshua Worthington said.

You can find the family’s GoFundMe here.

Authorities said they are still investigating just how the fire started and what caused Jones’ death.