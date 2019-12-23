Family offers $2,000 reward to locate missing Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Officers continue searching for a missing man, 40-year-old Dustin Jewell Webb, who was last seen on Nov. 7 near 46th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Webb’s family is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his current known location.

Webb is described as a white male with red hair, blue eyes, approximately 165 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

Anyone who sees Webb or had information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911. Those with information can also call Investigator Bo Roberts at 806-548-1664 or Detective BD Price 806-548-4111.

(This is a press release from LPD)