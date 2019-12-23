Breaking News
Family offers $2,000 reward to locate missing Lubbock man

Family offers $2,000 reward to locate missing Lubbock man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Officers continue searching for a missing man, 40-year-old Dustin Jewell Webb, who was last seen on Nov. 7 near 46th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Webb’s family is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his current known location.

Webb is described as a white male with red hair, blue eyes, approximately 165 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

Anyone who sees Webb or had information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911. Those with information can also call Investigator Bo Roberts at 806-548-1664 or Detective BD Price 806-548-4111.

(This is a press release from LPD)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar