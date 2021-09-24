Family pet attacked by neighbor’s dog, Lubbock woman stuck with $600 vet bill

GRAPHIC ADVISORY: The images of a mauled dog are embedded in this story. Do not scroll to the bottom of the story if you wish not to view them.

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Central Lubbock resident was seeking answers Friday after photos she provided to EverythingLubbock.com show a gruesome attack on her pomeranian chihuahua dog, Ranger

The resident, Chelsey Zahn, told EverythingLubbock (ETL) that the attack occurred in the 1900 block of 71st Street when her next door neighbor’s dog got into their enclosed front porch.

Zahn said that her neighbor has approximately eight dogs and said this is not the first time she has had animal-related issues.

“[My husband and I] have had to repair our fence out of pocket several times because their aggressive animals keep busting our pickets out,” Zahn said. “I even went so far as to contact [the neighbor’s] landlord. Despite our best efforts one of their dogs broke into my enclosed front porch and attacked my dog.”

Zahn said she had video security footage from her home and saw a mailman knocking on her door when the attack occurred around noon Thursday.

“I didn’t know what was going on so I left work and was going as fast as I could,” she said. “Halfway home one of my neighbors calls and said you need to get home the “bad” neighbors dog just got your dog and about tore him in half.”

Zahn said she got home and found Ranger in bad shape and immediately took him to a veterinarian clinic. She said the bill was $600.

After getting home from the vet, she called Lubbock Animal Services (LAS).

Once LAS arrived on the scene, Zahn showed the employee photos of Ranger’s injuries.

Zahn said the neighbor’s dog was on the neighbor’s front porch. She said the employee attempted to put a leash on the dog.

“[The dog] was growling, barking, snapping, biting the pole, it got very aggressive,” Zahn said.

But before the LAS employee could take the dog, Zahn said the neighbor showed up. She said the neighbor’s dog was given back.

ETL then reached out to LAS to ask why that happened.

“The only way we would be able to take the animal that did the attacking instantly and hold it is if the victims came in and filed an administrative dangerous dog affidavit,” LAS spokesperson Steven Greene said. “That’s the only thing that gives us authorization to remove the animal from its owners.”

Furthermore, Greene said the more evidence owners have of an animal attack, there are more criteria to decide how to pursue a dangerous dog case.

Zahn said she also reached out to Lubbock Police and filed a police report, but ETL was not able to obtain it.

Ranger is 8 pounds and 11-years-old (77 in dog years), and she said he was considered the family’s “non-aggressive old man.”

Now that Zahn has been told about the procedure for a dangerous dog, she said that will be her next step.

