Family places sign to remind others not to drink and drive after loved one killed

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — Right off highway 62/82 near Quail Road, a sign was installed in memory of Case Clark.

On a clear day, Clark’s family struggled to hold back tears as workers put up the sign marking the location where Clark lost his life in March.

One of Clark’s closest friends, Chewy, said that words couldn’t convey the pain of losing his partner-in-crime.

“I would give anything for my phone to ring one more time — even if it was 30 seconds like it was– I’d give anything to just have him call me for nothing one more time” Chewy said.

Clark’s mother, Kendra Sellers, is grateful for the sign honoring her son, but hopes that no one else has to endure what they have been through.

“The devastation is unbearable and I wouldn’t want any other family to go through anything like this and I pray that no one has to deal with this,” Sellers said.

Clark was loved by his community and will never be forgotten. For Clark’s family, the sign represents where he spent his last moments, while also serving as a reminder to others.

Clark’s older brother, Cole, said he can only hope the sign inspires others to think before driving under the influence.

“What we told our mom was – if it saves one life, if it changes one person’s mind that night not to drink and drive — then it’s worth it,” Cole said.

The suspect in the case, 76-year-old Paul Pinkston, is in Hockley County Jail charged with intoxication manslaughter.