Family pleading for help to find father’s killer 7 years after drive-by murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local family is still pleading for the public’s help to find their father’s killer seven years after he was shot to death outside his home in Central Lubbock.

On September 5, 2014, Robert Ramirez, Sr. was killed in a drive-by shooting in his front yard. His son, Robert Ramirez, Jr., was wounded, but he survived. To this day, their case remains unsolved, and the Ramirez family wants answers and justice before the case goes cold.

“We can’t go years and years on, not knowing what happened,” said Alexis Ramirez, daughter of Robert Ramirez, Sr.

Every birthday, holiday and anniversary, Alexis Ramirez said she visits and decorates her father’s grave at the Lubbock Cemetery. She described him as a man with a great sense of humor and who loved his family more than anything.

“He just had a big heart for everybody. He was an amazing guy, an amazing dad,” Ramirez said.

But her time visiting his grave isn’t just to preserve his memory — it’s also to make sure her father’s case is never forgotten.

She said the family is frustrated and at times even fearful, knowing the killer — or killers — are still out there.

“We want to be at peace, and I’m sure my dad wants to be at peace too,” Ramirez said.

Also searching for peace is her 12-year-old nephew Jaeryan Ramirez, Robert senior’s grandson. He was just six when both his father and grandfather were shot.

“I just remember seeing my dad on the news and my grandpa, and it was really sad … We really miss him, and we wish we could see him again,” Jaeryan said.

While the trauma has cast a shadow on their lives, it hasn’t dimmed their determination for closure.

“We just want justice for our dad. I’m not going to give up. I’m going to keep doing everything I can to get justice,” Ramirez said.

LPD told KAMC News the case is still active with a detective assigned to it, but there has been no update on the investigation.

If you saw anything that night, call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. You may be eligible for a reward, and you can remain anonymous.