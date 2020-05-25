Family provides surveillance image after Central Lubbock vehicle burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock police report said someone stole items from inside a car last week. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The victim’s family on Sunday emailed an image of the surveillance to the EverythingLubock.com newsroom.

A police report said the owner of the car parked in the 4700 block of 62nd Street on the evening of May 21.

The police report said, “[The victim] … forgot to lock the doors to his vehicle when he exited his vehicle and went inside of his residence.”

“[Someone] broke [the victim’s] glove compartment inside of [the victim’s] vehicle as he attempted to open it and rummage through it,” the police report also said. The glove box was damaged.

The police report said three bags of baseball equipment were stolen from the car. A neighbor later found three bags of baseball equipment in an alley nearby.

The family’s email said, “Two individuals on bicycles are seen on our home security cameras breaking into the car and stealing multiple items.”

One of the two was caught more clearly on the video. The image shows someone alongside a pickup truck parked near the victim’s car.

Anyone with information can call Lubbock Police or call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.