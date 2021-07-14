Family remembers Elvis Sanchez, killed after being hit by a car

LUBBOCK, Texas– The family of 29-year-old Elvis Sanchez are looking for answers after he was hit by a car and killed early Tuesday morning.

His mother, Audra Sanchez, said Elvis was hit after getting food with friends and now wants to hear from the man driving the Audi that killed her son.

“We can’t blame him, we just want closure,” said Audra. “If he’s sorry, come talk to us, come tell us, we aren’t judging him or anything like that.”

Elvis was a big family man leaving behind his mother, three siblings and four kids. According to his brother, Eric Sanchez, he was also the life of the party and would want each family member to stay strong.

“He always says live your life with no regrets,” said Eric. “That’s his motto ‘no regrets, only the strong survive.'”

The Sanchez family is hosting a vigil on Wednesday at the site where Elvis was hit and asks for donations to their GoFundMe to help make his funeral as special as he was.

“We love him, we miss him and it’ll never be the same again without him, but we have to remember the good things about him, share his memories and his big ole smile” said Audra Sanchez.