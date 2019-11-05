Family remembers ‘Johnny Vasquez,’ killed over the weekend in deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — A family remembered a lost loved one Monday night after 37-year-old Johnny Vasquez was killed in a deadly motorcycle crash.

“You never know when someone is going to go, and I know I speak for a lot of people when I say I wish I had told him ‘I love you,’ a lot more often that I did,” said Christabell Adame, Vasquez’s niece.

Vasquez was killed Saturday morning after he rear-ended a truck at the intersection of 34th & Indiana. The driver of the truck was not injured, but Vasquez died at the scene. His family is now holding a ‘last ride’ to honor him the way he deserves.

“Anybody at all who wants to make it can come, the more the better,” Adame said. “We are also looking for a few donations so that we can put him to rest and take care of the beautiful babies he left behind.”

If you would like to be a part of the ‘last ride’ it will start at Woody’s at 34th & Indiana, and end at the K-Mart parking lot on University. For more information contact Christabell Adame at 806-766-3667.