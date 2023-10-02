LUBBOCK, Texas — A GoFundMe account was created for a Lubbock mother and her 3-year-old son who lost their lives in a crash near Guthrie on Saturday afternoon.

Ashley Peppers, 27, her son, Thomas and her boyfriend, Christian Trattles, 32, passed away after they collided with a pickup truck towing a trailer on US Highway 82 at mile marker 394.

Ashley’s mother, Jolene Newsom, told EverythingLubbock.com on Monday that her grandson Thomas had the “bluest eyes,” “loved everything in the world” and had an unwavering love for Spider-Man. According to Miss Jolene, Thomas loved to play with his older sister and would even let her paint his toenails.

Miss Jolene said her daughter went “above and beyond” for her family and would “sacrifice” anything for them. Ashley wanted to go back to school so she could fulfill her goal of becoming a teacher. Ashley and Christian had only been dating for a month prior to the crash, Miss Jolene said.

Miss Jolene told EverythingLubbock.com she was expecting to see her daughter on Saturday afternoon and became worried when she hadn’t heard from her. She went to see if her daughter was home when she saw a state trooper on her Ring Doorbell and realized what had happened.

Ashley was in between jobs and didn’t have life insurance, so anything would help during this difficult time, Miss Jolene said.

If you would like to donate to the loved ones of Ashley Peppers, click here.