Family remembers mother of three killed in Memorial Day crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – A local family is grieving the loss of their loved one after a fatal car crash on Memorial Day.

The accident happened in East Lubbock. Police said they believe through initial investigation, that 41-year-old Virginia Basaldua was was attempting to cross eastbound traffic to turn west onto Parkway Drive, when she was struck by a pickup truck traveling in the westbound lane.

Iola Johnson, Basaldua’s aunt, said Basaldua was headed to work at Crown Point Health Suites, where she worked as a certified nursing assistant.

“When she left her kids here yesterday, she told her kids goodbye,” she said. “They didn’t think it would be the last time they would see their mother.”

Johnson said her niece was a woman with a big heart who had spent last year caring for patients with COVID.

“There’s times when she came home late because she wanted to stay with [the patients who had COVID],” said Johnson. “She didn’t want to leave them. And she knew they were going to go, [but] she didn’t want them to go alone.”

Johnson said Basaldua posted to Facebook just a short time before she lost her life.

Basaldua’s post read:

“Good Afternoon all!! Happy Memorial Day! Well hopefully everyone is enjoying their day… just bout that time to get my day started and get this shift! Stay blessed and safe, much love to all! “

Maria Garcia, Basaldua’s mother, said she was heartbroken at the loss of her daughter.

“I’m really angry because I feel like it could have been prevented,” said Garcia, “I feel like we need justice to be served for my daughter. Whoever hit her – they took away a life that was very precious to us.”

Johnson said she wants justice for her niece as she waits for more answers in the upcoming days. Johnson said she also hopes people will learn from what happened and drive more cautiously on the roads.

“We want people to start taking care of their responsibilities on the road,” said Johnson. “Watch where you are going and what you are doing.”

Basaldua leaves behind three children and four siblings.

This case is still under investigation.