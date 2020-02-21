Family saves woman’s life at Lubbock Texas Roadhouse

LUBBOCK, Texas – On February 3, Christina Wood, 28, and her boyfriend were eating at Texas Roadhouse when she suddenly went into cardiac arrest.

They were there to see their friend Dustin Davenport, a waiter at Texas Roadhouse.

“She had no idea about any type of cardiac problems at all,” Davenport said.

Thankfully, a family sitting near Wood work in the medical field and knew just what to do to save her life.

“Me my mom and my dad — all three of us just kind of immediately react and went over there and, you know, assisted her,” Whitney Gonzalez said. “[We] kind of did what we were trying to do and kind of took action,” said Whitney Gonzalez.

They did rescue breaths, compression, checked her heart rate and CPR for 20 minutes until paramedics arrived.

“[Wood] did lose her pulse multiple times while we’re assessing her,” Gonzales said.

It turns out she had a hereditary heart condition she never knew about and now has a life-saving pacemaker so her heart won’t stop again.

“It just makes my heart so happy,” Gonzales said. “I mean — she’s so young and that she’s doing so much better.”

“She attempted to get right back into her hobbies and try to live her everyday life. She is 100% positive, going forward, which is amazing,” said Davenport.

Wood thanked everyone who has helped her through this process, saying: “Grateful doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel today. I’m thankful to be here another day, all the prayers, UMC, everyone that had a role in bringing me back and my family & friends for taking care of me.”

If you want to donate to Wood’s GoFundMe, you can find it here.