Police investigate death inside Lubbock Co. jail overnight

Image of Stafford Johnny Cleveland from Lubbock Co. court records (2018 arrest)

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the family of Stafford Johnny Cleveland, Jr., 33, of Lubbock, he died Wednesday evening in the custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Captain Joseph Gilliam with the detention center said there was an inmate who died overnight, but he did not confirm that name. Gilliam referred further questions to the Metro Crimes Unit which is a joint effort of the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The family said the body had been taken to the morgue for an autopsy.

Official jail records said Cleveland was no longer in custody as of 10:43 pm Wednesday.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD which sometimes makes statements on behalf of the Metro Crimes Unit. LPD then made the following statement:

Lubbock Police Department is investigating an in-custody death at the Lubbock County Detention Center (LCDC).

EMS transported 38-year-old Stafford Johnny Cleveland to UMC where he was pronounced deceased. There were no apparent signs of injuries.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Nov. 20 the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the detention center and started their investigation. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Editorial note: the LPD statement said age 38. The family and court records indicated age 33.