Family searches for answers 1 year after brother’s shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Rodriguez family is searching for new information and witnesses that will help shed light on what happened in the shooting of their brother, 21-year-old Robert Rodriguez.

Robert Rodriguez was working as a cook at the Wendy’s off University and Loop 289 when he was shot April 10, 2020.

Jodeci Rodriguez said she saw the shooting of her brother happen after she and her sister stopped by to say hi.

“He had told me ‘What’s up?’ and he’s like, ‘Hey Brodi,’ and he gave me a hug, and that’s all he said,” said Jodeci. “Everything just really happened so fast in my head, all I remember is hearing one shot, and I ran to my brother.”

Police said 24- year-old Rene Quintanilla and another individual were ordering through the drive-thru and got into a dispute with Wendy’s employee.

Rafe Foreman, an attorney working to prepare a civil case for the Rodriguez family, said Quintanilla was asked to pull up to the side of Wendy’s but instead pulled into the Target parking lot next to the restaurant.

Foreman said the individual in the truck with Quintanilla, a woman, got out of the truck and later got into a physical altercation with one of Robert’s sisters. Robert was outside when this was happening.

“You can see the shooter run consistently at Robert, and Robert is just standing there with his hands open trying to shield this shooter,” said Foreman about the surveillance video.

Ultimately, Quintanilla pulled out a firearm and shot Robert. He was arrested and held on a $250,000 bond, but he was later bonded out on $50,000. Quintanilla was charged for murder but never indicted as of Wednesday.

Stephen Hamilton, Quintanilla’s attorney, said his client was trying to protect the woman who was in an altercation with Robert’s sister.

“This is a self-defense case, my client had absolute right to use self-defense in the case, and so that’s why a case hasn’t been filed yet and hopefully never will be,” said Hamilton.

Jodeci said her brother did not deserve to die because he had so much to live for.

“He was growing into such a great man for his daughter,” said Jodeci. “He wanted to be there for her. He wanted to be a better man for her.”

Jodeci said she hopes anyone who was at the scene of the crime or anyone who has information on the case will come forward.

“This man out there is just so scary to just have him out there because how do I know that he’s not going to come back and try to finish me off or my sister like it’s so scary,” said Jodeci. “I just want justice for my brother, just want that guy locked up and put away because my brother, he meant the world to all of us, all my family.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Carlson Law Firm at 806-620-6840 or Hutchinson and Foreman at 806-491-4911.