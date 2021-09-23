Family searches for answers after loved one found dead in San Antonio

LUBBOCK Texas – A family is searching for answers after their loved one, 25-year-old Angel Torrez, was found dead in San Antonio.

Elizabeth Torrez, Angel’s mother, said her son was found on September 10th and that she and her family had not gotten too many details on what happened to her son from San Antonio police.

“The only thing they told me was that they found him pretty much thrown over a guardrail,” said Elizabeth. “He was wrapped in a blanket and shot in the back of the head.”

Kimberlee Gonzalez, Angel’s sister, said Angel was the best brother to her and always a light around friends and family.

Elizabeth said they’ll continue to push for answers in the following days to make sure her son is not forgotten.

“No matter what happens we are all going to make sure his name is out there every day, until we get justice for my baby,” said Elizabeth.

The family said they are organizing a GoFundMe fundraiser to bring him to Lubbock and give him a proper burial. They also organized a protest on Saturday at Mackenzie Park to protest and gather signatures for a petition.