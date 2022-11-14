LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of Soledad Rodriguez Gonzalez, 87, asked for the public’s help Monday in finding the driver responsible for their 87-year-old relative’s death.

According to DPS, Gonzales was traveling east on State Highway 176 just east of Andrews when an 18-wheeler made an unsafe lane change and forced her car of the road.

The driver left after the crash. DPS described the 18-wheeler as a white truck-tractor with a flatbed trailer. It was carrying large pipes at the time of the accident, authorities said. Investigators believe the truck has damage and possible red paint from Gonzales’ car on its left side.

Gonzales’ daughter and grandson were also in the car but survived. Their lawyer said they were on the way to pick up Gonzales’s sick husband from a Midland hospital.

“We’re trying to help out this family and hold whoever caused the accident responsible for what they did,” attorney Noe Valles said. “Whether they fled the scene on purpose or not on purpose, I’m hoping this person will recognize and come back and come forward.”

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers, a personal injury law firm based in Lubbock, is offering a $25,000 reward for “information that leads to the conviction of the driver.”

Attorneys believe the driver was hauling the pipes for an employer at the time of the crash, but they do not yet know who that company is. They intend to hold the company civilly liable for the Gonzales family’s damages if they are identified.

“If we can find out which company it was, they were hauling for, that’s a starting point,” Valles said. “That’s what we’re hoping is that somebody might have witnessed the accident, somebody might have come upon it after, and they might have been behind that 18-wheeler. Help out the family. They lost a loved one and so I think it’s important for them to know who caused the accident.”