Family searching for missing bikes

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the third time, a family is searching for two of their children’s bikes that have been stolen from their shed at Cameron Court Apartments.

Katie Hale said after saving up she bought her kids news bikes about a week ago, and is frustrated that they are already gone.

“That’s something we rewarded them with and it got stolen,” Hale said. “It just seems like nobody cares and has respect for other people’s stuff.”

Hale said she believes the suspect is someone in her neighborhood, and has resulted to contacting police and handing out flyers.

“Maybe they’ll decide to do the right thing and bring them back,” Hale said. “They don’t have to come to me, we bought them for them we just want them to be returned.”