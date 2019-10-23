Family searching for people who they say lit their home on fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — One Lubbock family said they had a close call after noticing flames coming from outside their house in the middle of the night.

“We started waking up my kids, started telling them get up, get up, there’s fire in the backyard,” said Vanessa Sandoval.

Vanessa Sandoval said she’s scared for her family’s lives, after she woke up early Tuesday morning to a scene of smoke and flames.

“I’m terrified, I’m devastated, there’s so much mixed emotions going through me right now,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval said it all started when three young men knocked on her door Monday afternoon.

“My daughter answered the door, and when she answered the door, there were two boys asked to borrow a phone,” Sandoval said.

When her teenage daughter said no because she didn’t feel comfortable, Sandoval said within seconds they heard a big boom noise.

“We go to the living room, I tell [my kids] to stay away from the windows, I noticed they threw two pumpkins near my window,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval said they were also throwing rocks, so she called 911. The family filed a police report and the young men left before officers arrived. Several hours later, Sandoval said she was woken up by a loud noise.

“At 1:30 in the morning, we get woken up to have our fence on fire,” Sandoval said.

She said she believes those same suspects came back and poured lighter fluid on her fence and lit it.

“Oh my god, I was scared, I just started to tell my kids, my kids started yelling and we just ran out to the front door,” Sandoval said.

Arson, she said, is something no one should ever mess around with. This put her entire family in danger, she said.

“We’re putting video surveillance cameras, we’re trying to keep our eyes on everything right now,” Sandoval said.

For information regarding these suspects, call crime line at (806) 741-1000.