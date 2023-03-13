LUBBOCK, Texas — School is out for students across Lubbock and the library had a week full of events planned. All four public Library locations had several options for children including crafts, games and movies.

Parenting Cottage Storytime kicked off with a bang Monday morning at the Mahon Library with 100 children in attendance.

Lubbock Director of Libraries Hannah Stewart said story time is always a hit.

“Story time is the best thing you can possibly do for your child. You are their first and best teacher. Reading really jumpstarts them into that lifelong learning process,” Stewart said.

In addition to reading, there are crafts such as knitting, painting, scavenger hunts and games.

With fun for the entire family, activities varied by ages and times.

“Spring Break is a really cool opportunity for families to do things together. I think the library can provide opportunities for them all to come together,” Stewart said. “So, whether it’s the giant size games, come watch a movie. We really do try to provide that fostering of family in all four of our locations.”

With St. Patrick’s Day approaching each location will host different activities.

Stewart said Spring Break is a busy time, but it is filled with fun.

“We are so excited about spring break, so we are interested in providing what they want but we also want their feedback,” Stewart said. “If there are things that they want us to be doing, let us know. We are really happy to try and meet their needs.”

The Patterson library will host a giant size family game night from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.