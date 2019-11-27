Family still demanding answers following death of Amber Canaday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Canaday family is still seeking justice for their daughter, Amber. Canaday was killed in a car accident in May 2019.

A crash report said the driver veered into Canaday’s lane. More than six months later, the family is demanding justice.

The Canaday’s have been following recent car crashes also resulting in death. In those cases, however, the drivers were charged for their crimes. The family said some of the offenses are similar to Amber’s case, however, the family said driver has not been held accountable.

Cameron Canaday, Amber’s brother, said he came to the crash site as soon as he found out his sister had been involved in a car accident.

“It took just that one second to where he looked at the car, and they had a red tarp on it, and you just knew,” Canaday said.

The Canaday’s have filed a civil lawsuit after the District Attorney decided not to take the case.

“I feel that we were told pretty much that nothing can be done. You have to live the rest of your life without her, with no answers,” Canaday said.

The family said after following the other crash cases, they began to question why the driver was not held responsible. However, the other cases involved speeding or drunk driving. Some of the similarities the family cites that are similar to the other two cases include ‘failing to keep a proper lookout while operating a motor vehicle’ and ‘failing to exercise evasive action to avoid a collision.’

“That’s now where our questions are raised–to where speeding is a deciding factor on whether someone gets charged for taking an innocent life,” Canaday said.

The family said they will not be moving forward with the civil lawsuit until a custody lawsuit is settled, involving Amber’s children.