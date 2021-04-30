Family still seeking justice for 13-year-old Veronica Taylor 34 years after brutal murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thirty-four years have passed since 13-year-old middle school student Veronica Taylor was found brutally murdered in a field in eastern Lubbock County. However, her murder remains unsolved.

Veronica’s body was found March 26, 1987 in a snow-covered field adjacent to F.M. 1729. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, she was last seen leaving a relative’s apartment the night before.

On April 22, DPS asked for the public’s help in solving the murder and offered an increased reward of up to $6,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Her aunt Lorene Taylor said even though she’s been gone 34 years, her memory still lives on.

“We never stop thinking about her,” she said. “And we know one day justice will be served.”

Anyone with information on Veronica’s murder has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477.

