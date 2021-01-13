Family wakes up to find a raccoon in their house

LUBBOCK, Texas – One local family woke up to find a raccoon in their spare bedroom.

Diana Todd said it was almost 4:00 a.m. when she and her husband heard an alarm go off indicating that there was a broken window in their spare bedroom. Todd said her husband found the raccoon inside the room, climbing up the window.

“We thought, ‘maybe we [should] open the front door and try to get the raccoon out,’ so, [we] barricaded the rest of the house up got some brooms. We’re all running around in our PJ’s with brooms, thinking we can get the raccoon out,” said Todd.

The family soon called Lubbock Animal Services and they showed up to take the animal.

“He had a pretty epic battle with this raccoon for about 20 minutes trying to catch it, finally got it on a catch pole, loaded it into a hide-a-box, put it on his vehicle and then he took it to a park here in town and released it back to nature,” said Steven Greene, director of Lubbock Animal Services.

Greene said it’s common for animals to seek shelter during the winter days. He suggests keeping dog and garage doors closed, along with checking under car hoods to make sure cats are not inside.

All in all, Todd said the raccoon ended up causing rips in their curtains, knocking things over and even breaking two blades off their ceiling fan.

She said she thinks the raccoon could have gotten into the home because the garage door was open for a bit but that she’ll try to prevent it from happening again.