LUBBOCK, Texas— Well-known country music band, The Frontmen, with Lubbock native lead singer Richie McDonald, announced it will host a “very special show” to support the historic Cactus Theater’s fundraiser.

The Frontmen concert will be on Friday, October 6 at the Cactus Theater at 7:30 p.m.

According to the press release, the show will be presented as the second fundraiser to support the Cactus Theater in its marquee upgrade.

Back in May famous actor and Texas Tech Alumni Barry Corbin “returned home” for the first event to support the ongoing updates of the theater.

“Thanks to the first fundraising, the new marquee is in place and we are working hard to raise the funds needed to pay off the balance of this much-needed upgrade,” said the release. Additionally the release expressed that the “opportunity to present this special show in that effort is a dream come true.”

Theater owner Darryl Holland said, “The Frontmen could easily be called the concert event of the year because of its combined star power and number of chopping chart-topping hits.”

Holland mentioned the theater needed to do “everything possible” to bring the show home to Lubbock, where lead singer Mcdonald was born at. “I am very grateful to Ritchie McDonald and the guys for making it happen,” said the release.

“We’re proud to present this hometown music legend and thank all ticket purchases for their support of this show….”, said Holland.

Tickets will range from $60 to $250 depending on the seats. To purchase tickets visit the Cactus Theater, cactustheater.com or eventbrite.com.