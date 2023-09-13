LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Women’s Club announced in a social media post famous TikToker Barbara Costello, also known as Brunch with Babs, would be coming to Lubbock in November.

According to the post, Costello would be coming to the Lubbock area on Sunday, November 5, at the Frazier Alumni Pavillion. The event is open to the general public and Lubbock Women’s Club members.

Tickets officially went on sale on Monday and can be purchased at 2020 Broadway Street or the official Lubbock Women’s Club website.

Barbara Costello is a 73-year-old “grand-fluencer” with nearly 4 million followers.