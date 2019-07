On Monday, Sam Law took to Facebook to announce the death of his father Dan Law.

In his Facebook post, Law said “My father died tonight at 7 pm. Gone to heaven because of his faith in Jesus Christ. A really good day.”

Law played both football (1955-56) and baseball (1956-57) for the Red Raiders after he retired from the Army.

Then, in 1983, Texas Tech came to Law concerning renovations to the baseball stadium. Once it was completed, the school named the field after him.