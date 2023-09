LUBBOCK, Texas– Chicago, Live in Concert will perform at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Friday February 16, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

According to a press release, Chicago was one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.”

Tickets for Chicago will go on sale to the public on Friday at 10:00 a.m. (CT). Tickets for the concert will range from $45.50 to $165.50 and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com.