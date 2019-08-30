Fan shows off Patrick Mahomes Collection

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock native, Shelley Larkins, showed off her Texas Tech and Kansas City Chiefs collection on Friday.

“We always loved Lubbock and Tech ’cause we’re from here, but it’s just a really nice campus,” Larkins said.

Larkins said she has been collecting merchandise since she graduated, but really got to collecting once Patrick Mahomes started playing for Tech as a quarterback.

“I’ve always liked Patrick Mahomes since he’s been at Tech and followed him, so I’m always trying to collect different things he has,” Larkins said.

Larkins had several boxes of Patrick Mahomes cereal, only sold in Kansas.

“I had about 15 [boxes] because I got some for friends,” Larkins said.

Larkins kept two of the boxes, still deciding if she would eat one of them. She sold the remaining five and said they went fast. She said many of her merch comes from friends.

Some of the things Larkins owns include Mahomes bobble heads, several signed footballs, two signed magazines, a custom made Mahomes seat and a wood-carved Mahomes bear made in Ruidoso. She also has a plaque she purchased at an auction.

“She knew I was a big Patrick Mahomes fan so he’s autographed these for a sports store there for an event,” Larkins said.

Her father, Gene Benson, said he believes his daughter may be the biggest Patrick Mahomes fan.

“Every time I come visit her, I think it grows a little bit,” Benson said.

She said although she has never met the quarterback, there’s a reason she followed the player from Texas Tech to Kansas City.

“I just realy like how down to earth he is. I really like, you know he just really seems real humble guy” Larkins said. “His new foundation is really good. He really wants to help a lot of kids. He just bought a big block at Texas Tech football tickets that he wants kids to get to go.”