Fans create crowdfunded scholarship to honor TTU coach Adams’ late twin

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech men’s basketball fans established a scholarship in honor of Red Raider Head Coach Mark Adams’ twin brother Matt, who passed away earlier in 2021.

The initiative is crowdfunded by Texas Tech fans, and there is a link to donate on Texas Tech’s official website.

The Matt Adams Scholarship Endowment for Men’s Basketball was originally conceived by members of RedRaiderSports.com, a news and fan forum on the Rivals network, according to a press release written by a subscriber to the website.

The group is aiming to raise at least $100,000 to support a permanent scholarship for a member of the men’s basketball team, the press release said.

Matt Adams went to Brownfield High School and was a walk-on football player at Texas Tech, according to his obituary. He went on to own the Lubbock Cotton Kings hockey team.

Mark Adams got emotional when speaking about Matt’s passing at his introductory press conference last week.

“I miss him dearly, I wish he was here,” he said. “He was the best competitor I’ve ever seen.”

Anyone who wishes to contribute to the scholarship fund can do so by clicking HERE or by calling the Red Raider Club at 806-742-1196.