Fans invited to open practice as part of “Matador Monday”

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is news release from Texas Tech Athletics:



Texas Tech students and the Lubbock community are invited to Jones AT&T Stadium Monday evening for “Matador Monday,” which will feature an open practice, preseason pep rally and messages from head football coach Matt Wells and head men’s basketball coach Chris Beard.

Wells will be mic’d throughout the open practice portion, giving Red Raider fans an inside look at Tech’s preparations for Saturday’s season opener against Montana State. The Red Raiders are slated for a short 45-minute workout Monday.

The Gate 1 entrance (southwest corner) to Jones AT&T Stadium will open for fans at 6:45 p.m. Monday night, roughly 20 minutes before the Red Raiders begin the main portion of practice. Free parking will be available in the lots immediately east and west of the stadium.

Tech will provide free pizza to the first 500 students through the gates and will have several giveaways throughout the evening, including copies of Madden 20 for both PS4 and XBOX One. A live DJ will also be on the field for music throughout practice and during the pep rally.

Kickoff for Saturday’s season opener against Montana State is slated for 3 p.m. inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Tickets are still on sale by calling the Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com.

Tech students receive complementary admission into all athletics events by scanning their university I.D. at each venue. For football, that location is at Gate 6, which is on the southeast corner of Jones AT&T Stadium.

